George N. Hoffman, 83, of Vermilion, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at MetroHealth Medical Center as the result of injuries received from an automobile accident on June 27, 2019. He was born January 28, 1936, in Lorain, grew up in Vermilion, resided in Sandusky until 2006 before returning to Vermilion. George graduated from Vermilion High School in 1954. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving between 1954 and 1956. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Army of Occupation Medal (Germany). He was also a sharpshooter and participated on the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. He joined the UA Local 42 Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters, Norwalk in 1956. He worked as a foreman for Wilkes & Company for 22 years. He had also worked for General Motors/Delphi, Sandusky for 15 years, retiring in 2001. George attended Harbourtown Community Church in Vermilion and was a member of the VFW Post # 7576; the AMVETS Post #22; and the American Legion Post #397. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, target shooting, trap and skeet, and sporting clays. He was the Class C State Champion in 1994 for sporting clays. George loved spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his son, George (Lonna) Hoffman, of Vermilion; grandchildren, Garrett George Hoffman and Serena Peg Hoffman; brothers, Dale (Marge) Hoffman, of Greenwood, SC, Robert (Anne) Hoffman, of Orcutt, CA, James "Jim" Hoffman, of Mansfield, and Thomas "Tom" (Martha) Hoffman, of Vermilion; sister, Phyllis (the late Nory) Latteman, of Wakeman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite "Peggy" Hoffman, in 1994; and his parents, Raymond Otto and Marie (nee Schwensen) Hoffman. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion Ohio. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jim Cooper will officiate. Interment will follow at Meadow Green Memorial Park Cemetery, Huron, where the Vermilion Veterans Council will conduct military honors. George N. suggested memorial contributions to AMVETS Post # 22 , 1517 North St. Rt. 60, Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 17, 2019