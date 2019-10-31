|
|
George L. Berrington, 84 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at New Life Hospice Center in Lorain surrounded by his five daughters. He was born February 26, 1935 in Lorain, Ohio. Amherst had been his home for most of his life. George was employed as a Blacksmith and Sheet Metal Worker with the Sheet Metal Union. He was also a horse trainer for many years. George loved working with his hands and was a talented carpenter and enjoyed making riding horse show outfits for his girls. George loved helping his family and friends. He will be remembered for his love for a cold can of Stroh's beer. Survivors include his daughters, Lynn (Tony) Jiovanazzo and Terri (Edward) Gerber, both of Amherst, Cathy (Ron) Burgei, of Ottawa, Ohio, Lori (Fiance Rod Atherton) Gingrich, of Johnstown, Ohio, and Tammy (Robert) Campbell, of Elyria; his grandchildren, Amy (Craig) Hicks, Jill Jiovanzzo, Beth (Neil) Kirschner, Scott (Michelle) Jiovanzzo, Matthew (Jill) Mlinarik, Kaitlyn (Nick) Mueller, Ryan (Jenna) Burgei, Sarah Gingrich, David (Mary) Burgei, Jeffrey (Fiance Kayla) Burgei, Jonathan Campbell and Kiara Campbell; 12 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Charles Berrington, of PA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Patricia L. Berrington, on July 24, 2010; his siblings, Bruce Weirich, Harry Weirich, Marilyn Blackford and June Amend; and his parents, Roy and Estella Berrington (nee: Peters). Friends may call Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:00 at the funeral home. His daughter, Tammy Campbell, will officiate. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 1, 2019