George L. Daher, 70, of Lorain, died Friday November 1, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain.He was born June 26, 1949 in Cleveland and had been a lifelong resident in the Cleveland and Lorain areas.George graduated from St Peter Chanel High School in Bedford. He attended Cuyahoga County Community College and Cleveland State University. He worked in engineering at Gilford Instrument Laboratories in Oberlin for 29 years and then at Case Western Reserve University as an electrical engineering lab tech for 12 years retiring in 2018.George enjoyed working with electronics, helping family and friends and traveling. He was a big fan of all things Science Fiction. He was a member of the former St Joseph Catholic Church in Lorain.He is survived by his wife or 45 years, Debra Daher (nee Uleski), brothers: William Daher, Thomas Daher (Janice), Timothy Daher (Susan) and Brian Daher (Scott) and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents George & Mary Daher (nee Geary).The family will receive friends Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Additional visiting will be held Wednesday November 6, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 310 8th St, Lorain. The mass of Christian Burial will follow on Wednesday at 10:00 am in the church with the Rev. Daniel Divis, pastor, presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy Health Cancer Center, 41201 Schadden Rd, Elyria, OH. 44035.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 4, 2019