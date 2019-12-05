|
|
George Mehas, 88, of Lorain, OH, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born March 5, 1932 in Thisvi, Greece, to John and Margaret Mehas, he immigrated to the United States in 1950, at the age of 18. An avid reader, George's curiosity for life and his entrepreneurial spirit will be remembered by all who knew him. George loved to travel, spend time with his family in New York City, Southampton, New York and beyond. He was an amazing story teller and graciously shared his amazing life with family and friends. George was a member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. He served on the Parish Council, was an active member of AHEPA Chapter 144. He enjoyed being active in the community. George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Orsa Mehas; his children, John Mehas and Gus Mehas; his daughter-in-law, Carol; and his loving grandchildren, Alexandra, George and Valentine Mehas. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Dovin Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. There will be a Trisagion service held at 3:30 p.m. Friends will also be received on Monday, Dec. 9th, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 2000 Tower Blvd., Lorain. Rev. Fr. Michael Gulgas will officiate. Interment will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in memory of George Mehas to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Lorain. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 6, 2019