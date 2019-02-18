|
George “Bud” Metelsky, 89, of Amherst, died peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph in Lorain.
He was born June 15, 1929 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain and Amherst resident.
A veteran of the Korean War, George served as an MP in the US Army. Upon returning home to Lorain, he worked a short period at the National Tube company, prior to becoming a member of the Lorain Police Department.
During his tenure on the force as a patrolman, motorcycle officer, member of the vice squad and, for nearly two decades, the head of the traffic division, Sgt. George may be best remembered driving his unmarked green Ford leading Lorain’s annual parades. Additionally, he was in the presidential motorcade for JFK’s visit to Lorain and took part in many high-profile cases. Retired nearly 35 years, his career was revisited recently with the release of Dave Miraldi’s epic book, The Edge of Innocence, where he provided insights to the case and noted throughout.
George excelled on the athletic field as sports and family played the driving forces in his life for which he combined both loves; as a coach and mentor, spectator and fan of sandlot, high school and college sports following his son’s, grandchildren, and their peers regularly. George was a neighborhood favorite, keeping his yard and landscaping meticulous as his favorite pastime hobby.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara (nee Core); sons, Dan (Bonni) and Greg; and grandchildren, Liz (Alyssa), Danny, Kristen, and Cory; and great-grandchildren, Jackson and Peyton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Efin and Helen Metelsky (nee Lipinski).
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 20th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Funeral services will be private with burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, OH. 44053.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 19, 2019