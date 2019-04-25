|
George R. Roig, age 72, and a longtime resident of Lorain, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from a sudden illness. George was born in Elyria, August 9, 1946, to the late Russell and Dorothy (nee Cook) Roig. He attended South Amherst High School. Throughout his life, he was employed at the former Lorain Products, where he worked as an electrician until he retired. While raising his sons, George was a CYO basketball coach at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Lorain. He also was a former coach for Lorain Little League. George enjoyed playing darts and was a member of a dart team at Amvets Post 28, Lorain. He belonged to several bowling leagues, also liked to go fishing, and travelling to casinos. Survivors include his sons, George (Renee) Roig, of North Ridgeville and Brian Roig, of Lorain; grandchildren, Leslie, Ashley, Breannia, Sindel, Christopher-Jace “CJ,” his foster son, David Pavlik of Lorain; brother, Jerry (Nancy) Roig, of South Amherst; sister, Donna Rae Branscum of Sandusky; his former wives, Linda Collins and Rita Walker-Kitchen; and step-children, Kristin Kitchen and Jonathan Kitchen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Roig (2016). Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. There will be a funeral service, 10 a.m., Tuesday, in the Aframe Chapel of Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. Burial will follow.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 27, 2019