|
|
George R. Simonovich, age 89, of Lorain, passed away at the Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph, in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 26, 2019.
He was born in Lorain on October 19, 1929, and graduated from Lorain High School in the class of 1948-A, where he excelled in multiple sports. After graduating, George attended Baldwin Wallace College, playing and lettering three years in both baseball and basketball.
He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree and began his teaching and coaching career at Elyria Catholic, followed by Lorain St. Mary, Amherst Steele, and Southview High School in Lorain, where he coached both varsity basketball and golf, retiring in 1992 following a career that spanned 37 years. George was inducted into the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame in 1979.
While enrolled at BW, George was called into active duty with the United States Army, serving in the Korean War and receiving two bronze service stars. He was a member of the Amvets Post #47 of Lorain, Mullen Murray VFW Post #451, the American Slovak Club, the former United Polish Club, and the former Polish-American Citizens Club.
Survivors include his son, Del (Jill), and their children, Lindsay Leonard (Justin), Nick (Emily), Mariah, and, Jeremy, and also great-grandchildren, Ayden and Addyson Leonard. He is also survived by his daughter, Carla Rock (Michael), and their children, Elizabeth, Ryan, and Caitlin.
George was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois (nee Norberg), in 1988; infant son, Jay, in 1957; second wife, Christine (nee Kozloski), in 2013; parents, John and Mary (nee Jankovich); and brothers, John and William.
Visitation will be observed in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1305 East Erie Avenue, Lorain, on Saturday, June 1st, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Edward Smith, pastor of the parish will officiate. Burial will follow inCalvary Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by Amvets Post # 32 of Elyria.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages gifts to be forwarded in George’s memory to either the Elyria Friendship Animal Protective League or Mercy New Life Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel.
To share your memories and condolences with the Simonovich family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 31, 2019