George “Chip” Timko, 68, of Amherst, died Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Mercy St Vincent Medical Center in Toledo after a sudden illness.He was born August 12, 1951 in Lorain to George and Theresa Timko (nee Jakmas) and had been a lifelong area resident.George graduated from Lorain High School in 1969 and attended Kent State University. He retired from Lorain Products.Affectionately called Chip by all who knew him, he loved watching and talking about professional sports and spending time with friends. Chip was a devoted husband, son and brother. His sense of humor and spirit will be missed.His life will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Dianne Timko (nee Silac); sister, Suzanne (Ron) Weiner of California; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George & Therese Silac of Sheffield; nephews: Adam (Natalie) Baral of California and Brian (Jodi) Baral of Georgia; great niece, Chloe Baral; great nephews: Fletcher & Jackson Baral and maternal aunts: Mary Kohlmyer and Helen Cyb.He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary. There will be no visitation. A public mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 11:00 am in the social hall of St Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St Joseph Dr, Amherst. The Rev James Shiel will preside. Private family burial services will be held.Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain.Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral chapel.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 20, 2020