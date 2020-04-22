|
|
George Toth Sr., 92, of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home. He was born April 5, 1928 to Joseph and Mary Toth in Caretta, West Virginia. After graduating from East Tech High School in Cleveland, Ohio, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was a crew member of a B-29 Bomber as a radar man. After discharge from the Air Force, he began a 37 year career as an electrician at the Ford Motor Company in Brookpark, Ohio. He retired in 1990 and enjoyed traveling the United States with his wife of 61 years, Josephine and spending time with his family. George is survived by his children: George (Ann) Toth of Arlington Heights, IL, Susan (Joe) Zieldorf of Huntington Wood's, MI, Kathy (Tom) Blackford of Sheffield Lake; granddaughter: Lyndsay (Pete) Pabon of Avon, and six other grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joe and Mary (nee Barvoy) Toth; wife: Josephine (nee Fesko); daughter: Donna Packo; sister: Mary Emerick; and brothers: Joe Toth, Bill Toth, and Frank Toth. Family will receive friends Friday, April 24, 2020 from 7:00-8-00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, 32789 Detroit Rd., Avon, Ohio.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 23, 2020