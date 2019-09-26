Home

George W. Coon


1946 - 2019
George W. Coon Obituary
George W. Coon, age 73, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, at Amherst Manor. He was born on July 25, 1946 in Lorain. He attended schools in Massachusetts for a brief time, and schools in Amherst and Lorain. He is a 1964 graduate of Lorain High School. After graduation, he proudly served his country with the United States Army, during the Vietnam War and was a member of the United States Army National Guard. He is also a member of the Amherst Eagles. George worked for the Ford Motor Company, in Lorain, where he retired from after 40 years of employment. After retirement from Ford, he worked for the Lorain County Metro Parks at Lakeview Park and Beach for over eight years. George loved to spend his time with his family, whether it would be camping or snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. In George’s own words though, “My greatest and most proud moments are being with my family whom I love dearly.” George is going to be missed dearly by his devoted wife of 29 years, Miriam (nee Ruiz); his loving children, Christopher Coon and Courtney (Michael) Jimenez; his grandson, Michael Jimenez, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his siblings, Kathy Piquet, Ronald Coon, Lester Coon, and David Coon; and of course, his buddy, “Ralphie.” He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth (nee Komives). The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Friends will also be received on Monday, Sept. 30, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of his Mass of Christian burial, at 9:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Fr. William Thaden, Pastor, will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will then follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. To send an online condolence, please go to:www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
