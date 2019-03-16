|
Georgene A. Kochan 85, of Greenville SC passed away on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at The Gardens at Eastside in Greenville. Georgene (nee: Kaliszewski) was born on August 2, 1933 in Lorain, Ohio. She was a Clearview High School Honor Graduate and Class Secretary. She started work after high school with A&P stores where she was selected as the dairy department head before she was 21. After marrying the love of her life, Jakub Kochan and the birth of her first child, she became a full time homemaker. Her love of music never left her even after she ended voice lessons and it brought joy not only to her family but to others who heard her sing with choirs such as Lorain’s “Mother Singers”. She had a love of learning and was very active with the PTA serving several terms as President at different schools. Georgene took particular delight that at all four of her children earned college degrees and other post-graduate honors. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lorain and Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Greenville SC. She had upon retirement been an active participant in several social clubs, such as The Polish Club of Holiday, Florida, PLAV and Moose Lodge where she loved to dance. Her quick mind and organizational skills made her an avid Bridge player. Georgene’s overwhelming love remained family, which brought her to Greenville where her first grandchild was born.Survivors include her son, Gerald M. Kochan (Malgorzata) of Rockwall, TX; son, James L. Kochan (Kim Dolce) of Wiscasset, ME; daughter, Helene Pardee (William) of Greenville SC; and daughter, Darlene Mahaney (Jeffrey) of Liberty, IN. Additional survivors include five grandchildren: Michael, Andi, Aleksandra, Magdalena and Jakub; great granddaughter, Ezra Fae; sister, Norma J. Dombroski (Kenneth) of Strongsville, Ohio; sister in law, Mary Ann Kaliszewski (late Thomas) Elyria, Ohio; sister in law, Loretta Kaliszewski (late Leo) Avon Lake, Ohio.Georgene was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Jakub Kochan; her parents, Leo Kaliszewski and Norma Kaliszewski Field (nee: Goldsmith); sister, Marjorie Ilcisko; brother, Leo R. Kaliszewski; and brother, Thomas P. Kaliszewski.Georgene will be cremated and transported to Lorain Ohio for a memorial service on a date to be determined. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain Ohio.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 17, 2019