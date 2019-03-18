|
|
Georgia Ann (Gilchrist) Bracy, 86, was born on April 8, 1932, in Lowndes County, Alabama. She met and soon married Nelson Bracy on September 11, 1941. To this union, 10 children were born.
Georgia received the Infilling of the Holy Ghost at her cousin’s camp meeting in Montgomery, Alabama. As a young wife and mother, she was employed at Maxwell-Field Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.
She and Nelson later relocated to Lorain in the early 1960’s where she became a member of New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member of the Mother Board, Kitchen Committee, and a true prayer warrior.
She was an exceptional cook, who rarely required a recipe, while feeding her family, church family, and many neighborhood children. In a word, she was a “Truth Teller” who spoke it as it was but was still kind enough to fix you a plate. A great listener and encourager to the down trodden. And was quick to say, “Children are my most favorite people!” Her most favorite group was the Canton Spirituals, and her most favorite saying was, “Baby, jus keep on Livin.”
She is survived by Dorothy (Arthur) Lusane, Patricia (James) Ralston, Nelson Bracy, Pat Bracy, daughter-in-law, Michael (Jolynn) Bracy, and Napoleon Bracy, all of Lorain, Ohio, Teresa Evans, of Birmingham, Alabama, Marion, (Glen) Johnson, of Canfield, Ohio, Melvin, (Deborah) Bracy, of Columbus, Ohio, Anita Bracy, of Madison, Tennessee; brothers, Isaac and Brister Gilchrist, of Detroit, Michigan, Mary Griffin, of Hueytown, Alabama, Octavia Martin, of Cleveland, Ohio, Ernestine Johnson, of Montgomery, Alabama; as well as 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She will also be greatly missed by her church family, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special and loyal friend, Gloria Hammond.
Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson; and son, John Allen Bracy; as well as three brothers, George, Fred, and John-Frank Gilchrist; and two sisters, Mary Davis and Julia Thomas.
Family, friends, and food donations will be received Monday through Wednesday at 749 Redhill Drive, Lorain and Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Knights of St. John, 1620 Kansas Avenue, Lorain.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 22, at New Bethel Baptist Church, 3880 Dayton Avenue, Lorain, Ohio, where viewing will begin at 10 a.m. until time of service at Noon. Reverend Tyrone Holley will officiate. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain, Ohio.
Arrangements by Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 19, 2019