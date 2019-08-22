|
Georgia C. Pavlich (nee Pease), 75, of Vermilion, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph in Lorain.She was born March 3, 1944, in San Diego, California, and had resided in Vermilion most of her life after moving from Lorain. Georgia graduated from Mission Bay High School in San Diego, California and from Lorain County Community College, where she earned an Associate Degree in Marketing and Advertising. Georgia enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, loved her dogs, crocheting and riding motorcycles. She is survived by her daughter, Missy Sheets (Joe); grandchildren, Alexandria, Angela, Joseph and Arika Sheets and Keith and Sean Pavlich; great-grandchildren, Henry Whidby and Alice Steiner; sister, Kathy Dockery (Dave), sisters-in-law, Kathy Ferenec (Mike) and Karin Kissel (Don); niece, Miranda Maynard (Eric); and nephew, Matthew Ferenec (Misti).She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Keith F. Pavlich, in 2017; son, Keith F. Pavlich II, in 2016; father and stepmother, Carrel and Patricia Pease; and sister, Sue. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel. The Rev Ron Brickner, pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church of Wakeman, will officiate. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 23, 2019