Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Georgine (Dancisko) Muzilla

Georgine (Dancisko) Muzilla Obituary
Georgine Muzilla (nee Dancisko), age 87, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, following an illness of two months. She was a lifelong resident of Lorain and a 1950 graduate of Clearview High School. Following her graduation, Georgine attended Ohio Business School and was subsequently employed as an Administrative Assistant by Bendix Corporation in Elyria. She also assisted her husband in the operation of the family-owned Lorain Novelty Company. Georgine attended St. Peter Parish. She enjoyed a multitude of interests including knitting, gardening, working with flowers, cooking, baking, crafting, and taking one tank trips on Sunday following church services. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Muzilla-Torma; along with her parents, Peter and Mary Dancisko (nee Cucu). She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Stephen Muzilla; sister, Virginia Bascone (Joe); son-in-law, Jerry Torma; grandchildren, Stephen and Kathryn Torma; and great-grandchildren, Marcus Nichols and Andrew Torma. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 in St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain. Reverend Craig M. Hovanec, pastor of the parish will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Georgine’s memory to St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053. To share your memories and condolences with the Muzilla Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 30, 2019
