Gerald Arthur Lowis, 87 years of age, and a resident of Elyria, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Wesleyan Village in Elyria.He was born November 29, 1932 to Francis and Ruth Lowis, in Kalamazoo, Michigan and grew up in that area. Later his family moved to the Lorain County area.Gerald proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and later on with the Air National Guard. He was hard working and was employed at Gross Plumbing, Ford Motor Company, Southern Union Gas Company in Texas, and again with Gross Plumbing before retiring in 1991.Survivors include his daughter, Janet Sikora (Michael) of Kent City, MI; ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife of over fifty years, Mary Lou Lowis (Heffernan) in 2008; his son, Michael Lowis, and his parents, Francis and Ruth Lowis (Sinclair).Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 p.m. at Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria. Military honors will be provided by the Amherst Veterans Military Guard.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Pine Ridge Bible Camp, 8415 17 Mile Road, NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
.