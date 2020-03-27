|
Gerald C. Gubeno, 79, of Sheffield Village, died March 24, 2020. He was born October 23, 1940, in Lorain and grew up in Sheffield Lake. Jerry was a 1958 graduate of Brookside High School. In 1962 he received a Bachelor of Education from Miami University and in 1996 a Masters of Education from Kent State University. Jerry was a teacher and elementary principal in the Elyria City School system for 34 years, the last 26 years at Oakwood Elementary School, retiring in 1996. He continued to work for Elyria Schools as interim principal for two additional years. From 1998 to 2017, he was a field supervisor for student teachers through Ashland University. For six years, he was past president of the Elyria Pioneer Club. He discovered rowing for the Cleveland Rowing Association, as part of an eight-man crew on a scull on the Cuyahoga River from 2012 to 2017. He enjoyed swimming, participating in Ohio Master Swim Club events, placing first in over 20 races in his age bracket. He was a member of First Congregational UCC in Elyria and served as president of the Wesleyan Meadows Residents Association. As newlyweds, Jerry and Carole drove to California and back, making memories all along the way. After retiring, they traveled to Florida and Arizona to spend March at the Cleveland Indians’ Spring Training, then continued to Orange Beach, AL, living in a condo on the Gulf, eating seafood every chance they got. Jerry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carole (nee Young); sons, Christopher (Annie) Gubeno of Conshohocken, PA and Jason (Lynn Petersmarck) Gubeno of Howell, MI; grandson, Hunter Gubeno; granddaughter, Caroline Petersmarck; and sister, Sharon (Arnold Byrd) Shopper of Alta, WY. He was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Alicebelle Gubeno. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria. For online condolences, visit: www.dickenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 29, 2020