|
|
Gerald “Jerry” E. Mitchell, 77, of Avon Lake, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at University Hospitals St. John Medical Center in Westlake after suffering a massive stroke. He was born July 28, 1942 in Bullskin, Pennsylvania and had resided in the Avon Lake/Lorain area since 1956. Jerry worked in auto body repair and as a paint technician starting at Ben Lupe Chevrolet in 1964 and later at several Lorain County auto dealerships. He owned and operated Classic Auto Body in Lorain for several years and spent over 20 years in the industry before retiring. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He liked to attend classic car shows and estate sales and auctions, playing golf and going to casinos with his wife. Jerry had a strong Baptist faith in Jesus. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alice M. Mitchell (nee Bolyard-Reynolds); children, Shaila (Bill) Teter, Suzi (Eric) Noble and Joyan (Mike) McCormick; grandchildren, Amanda (Jimmy) Mitchell, Staff Sergeant William (Katie) Teter, Jennifer (Major Jeffry) Kooij, Erika Noble, Mitchell McCormick and Colin-Jase McCormick; great-grandchildren, Jimmy, Georgetta, Elijah, Abigail and Emily Mitchell, Jaxon Teter and Raina and Emily Kooij; stepfather, Bernard Hoopes; brothers, Bernie Hoopes and Jeff Hoopes; sister-in-law, Rena Mitchell and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Mitchell; mother, Etta Mitchell Hoopes (nee Dillinger); brothers, James and his wife, Barb, Richard, Domer and Ron Mitchell; sister, Diane Dye (nee Hoopes); and sisters-in-law, Linda, Theresa and Monica Hoopes. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Additional visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel. The Rev Brian Gardiner, pastor of New Community Baptist Church, will preside. Burial will follow in New Russia Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to New Community Baptist Church in care of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 14, 2020