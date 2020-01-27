|
Gerald F. "Jerry" Hughes, 82, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 in his home in Uniontown, PA, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Waynesburg, PA on October 12, 1937, son of the late Earl and Helen (Phillips) Hughes. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sister, DeEtta (Lloyd) Taylor; and brother, Charles (Betty) Hughes. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, of 31 years, Cathy (Reicholf) Hughes; son, Randy (Connie) Hughes of Lorain, OH; daughter, Cynthia Hughes of Ohio; brothers, Donald (Jackie) Hughes of Natrona Heights, (Dick) Byron (Glenda) Hughes of Uniontown, (Rudy) Myron (Sue) Hughes of Oberlin, OH; sister, Beverly (Ralph) McClellan of Ocala, FL; grandchildren, Gregg (Christine) Sines, Elyria, OH; great-grandchildren, Cassidy Sines and Emily Sines; mother-in-law, Rayalene King of Uniontown; sister-in-law, Robin (Chuck) Johnson of Uniontown; brothers-in-law, Rich Reicholf, Tim Reicholf, Todd (Kim) Reicholf, Mark (Dana) Reicholf and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was retired from Ford Motor Company, Lorain, Ohio, where he worked for 30 years. He was a proud member of UAW Local 425. After retirement in 1992, he relocated to The Villages in Florida. He was a loving husband and father. He loved his family, especially the trips to Ohio to visit his son and grandchildren. He was a devoted and loyal Steelers fan, loved his "Ohio State" golf cart, which he proudly rode through The Villages daily. Jerry was an Army Veteran, serving from 1955 to 1958. He was a life member of the VFW in Lorain, Ohio for many years. He will be missed by his many friends and golf buddies in The Villages. The family wishes to thank Amedysis Hospice for the wonderful, excellent care that was extended to our loved one. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home & Crematories, Inc., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, PA. Family and friends will be received in the Abundant Life Church on Saturday, February 8th from noon until 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service celebrating Jerry’s life with Pastor Garrett Howard officiating. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page. Donations in memory of Jerry can be made to Dorothy P. & Richard P. Simmons Center for Interestitial Lung Disease, 3600 Forbes Tower, Suite 8084, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 30, 2020