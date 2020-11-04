1/1
Gerald Knip Jr.
1932 - 2020
Gerald Knip, Jr passed away suddenly November 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Mary E. Knip (nee Reichenbach). He was the best father ever to Jean Crawford (Bruce, deceased), Cheryl Schnelle (Jeff), Brian Knip (Patty) and Laura Thompson (Harry). Cherished grandfather to Pamela, Jonathan, Jennifer, Amy and Kevin and loving great-grandfather to Hayden, Ella and KC. Brother to Burton Knip (Linda). Preceded in death by his parents Gerald L. and Marie Knip. Jerry was a proud graduate of Purdue University, served in the United States Air Force, married Mary and went to work as an engineer at NASA in Cleveland. He and Mary shared more than 61 wonderful years together before her death in 2017. Jerry enjoyed family, friends and neighbors, retirement, working in the yard, fishing and boating. They broke the mold and there will never be another. Friends may call for a visitation with social distancing on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am with the service starting at 11:00am at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Burial to follow at Elmhurst Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Steeber to officiate.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Busch Funeral Home
NOV
6
Service
11:00 AM
Busch Funeral Home
NOV
6
Burial
Elmhurst Park Cemetery
