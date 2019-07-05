|
Gerald L. Huya, age 81, passed away on Saturday, June 29th, 2019, at his home, with his loving wife by his side. He was born on June 12, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Ignatius and Inez (nee Burgett) Huya. Jerry was raised and schooled in South Amherst. He joined the United States Navy based out of Norfolk, San Diego, and San Francisco, to serve his country during the Suez Crisis, which enabled him to travel the world. Jerry was employed by Bendix until the Elyria plant closed, and then went to work for Nordson until finally retiring from there in January 2004. He was a faithful member of the Catholic Church of St. Peter in Lorain and enjoyed bowling, as well as being a part of the Nordson Ohio Old Timers Club. Jerry was proudly a life member of the Elyria VFW, Thomas Mihalis Memorial Post 1079. He is going to be dearly missed by his devoted wife, Joanne (nee Hopwood) Huya, to whom he would have been married to for 57 years on July 21, 2019. Jerry will also be missed by his children, Gerald L. Huya, Jr., of Vermilion; and his daughter, Gwyneth (Jay) Strauss, of Amherst; his granddaughters, Nicole and Ashley Strauss and Brittany Huya; grandson, Jacob Huya; a great-grandson, Noah; his sister, Ruth Nott; and his entire loving extended family. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, where prayers will also be held on Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m. His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., at the Catholic Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain. The Rev. Fr. Craig Hovanec, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, where full military honors will be provided by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard. The family suggests that contributions, in Jerry’s memory, be made to either Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131, or to the Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44053. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 7, 2019