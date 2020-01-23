|
|
Gerald M. Sopko, of Dunedin, Florida, passed away December 25, 2019, at the age of 75, at Consulate Nursing Home in Safety Harbor, Florida. He was a graduate of Lorain High School class of 1963, where he excelled in football, basketball, and tennis. Gerry worked at several different jobs during his life, starting with being a lifeguard at Lakeview Beach, then working at the American Ship Building Company. He worked a short time in Pascagoula, Mississippi for an oil company. From there, he worked at U.S. Steel as a maintenance electrician and finally retired from Ford Motor Company in Avon Lake. One of his passions was muskie fishing. He won many tournaments and trophies. As a member of the Ohio Huskie Muskie Club, he won a Dr. L. G. Dunmire Award 11 times from 1982 to 2003 for a muskie measuring 42 inches in length or longer for a total of 55 muskies during that time span. His largest was a 50-and-three-quarter inch monster caught on Salt Fork Lake in 2003. Many were caught and released that were in the 30-inch range. All total from 1982 to 2004, he caught 170 muskies, some he had mounted, but a majority were released. At one point, he had a hang glider that he and his brother, Tom, would fly at Warren Dunes, Michigan, and Edgewater Park in Cleveland. Gerry also liked to rollerblade in area Metroparks. Survivors include brothers, Tom (Brie) Sopko, John (Jill) Sopko; sons, Michael Sopko and John (Wendy) Sopko. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Sopko; and mother, Colleen Zboran (John).
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 24, 2020