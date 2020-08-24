1/1
Gerald Peter "Jerry" Januszewski
Gerald Peter "Jerry" Januszewski, 88, of Lorain, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born November 2, 1931, in Lorain, to the late Peter and Victoria Januszewski (née Kotoski). Jerry graduated from Lorain High School in 1949 and served with the U.S. Army 570th Ordnance Company in Korea from 1951 to 1953. After the military, he was employed at American Shipbuilding, Freuhauf Trailer, and USS/Kobe, where he retired in 1996. Jerry was a lifelong member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church of Lorain. He was the oldest member of the Polish Fisherman’s Club of Lorain, a life member of the former United Polish Club in Lorain, life member of AMVETS Post #22 of Vermilion, VFW Post #451 in Lorain and American Legion Post #118 in Amherst. Jerry was an avid fisherman all of his life and also enjoyed boating and traveling. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Januszewski (née Neiding); children, Katherine Truskot and Carl (Vicki) Januszewski; and grandchildren, Melanie Truskot, James Truskot, and Dana Beam. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel. The Rev. John Retar, pastor of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, will preside. Please follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Masks must be worn by all attendees. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain where AMVETS Post #22 of Vermilion will conduct military honors. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
