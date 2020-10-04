Gerald R. "Jerry" Howells, was born on November 25, 1940, to parents, Howard and Pauline (nee Wisecup) Howells, in Gallipolis, Ohio. He graduated from Lorain High School and worked at Fruehauf until the plant closed. He then put in 30 years as a welder at the Lorain Steele Mill. Jerry died peacefully on October 3, 2020, after a lengthy illness. His family was at his side.Jerry enjoyed reading westerns and mystery novels, watching movies and feeding squirrels. He found solace walking the beach at Lakeview Park. His greatest joy came from the accomplishments of his grandsons, he did not miss a chance to see them participate in school and sporting events. He was so proud of the fine men they have become.Jerry is survived by his sons, Robert (Michelle) and John (Zara); and his step-daughter, Christine Mazurek; grandsons, Robert, Jeremy and John (Ashley); his great-grandson, Jeremy; his sister, Janet Camden and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Frieda (nee Delkus); his parents, and step-son, Tony Mazurek.Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society
, 10501 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106.Prayers will be said at the Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Rd., Avon, on Thursday, October 8, 10am, followed by procession to Ridgehill Memorial Park, Amherst. Friends may call on Wednesday, October 7, from 3-7pm at the funeral home with masks and social distancing. www.buschcares.com
