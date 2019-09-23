Home

Geraldine Agnes Reid (nee O’Brien), age 90, of Westlake, OH passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Loving wife of the late Raymond Lee. Dear mother of Phil Reid (Joyce), Jay Reid (Karen), Halle Holland (deceased) (Richard), Robbie Bruewer (Jim), and Jeff Reid. Devoted grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 12. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee; daughter, Halle Jean (Reid) Holland; and grandchild, Eric Reid; parents, Eugene and Agnes O’Brien (nee Gabele); her sisters, Mary Katherine Daley, Frances Plato, and Virginia A. "Ginny" Nadeau; and brother, Robert O’Brien. Gerry loved to golf and was an avid bridge player. She will be remembered for her kindness shared with her beloved family, extended family and friends. Family and friends will be received Saturday morning, September 28 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Westlake, 25620 Center Ridge Road (West of Columbia). A Funeral Mass will be held to celebrate the life of Gerry on Saturday, September 28 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2256 Clague Road, Westlake. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park. www.mcgorray-hanna.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
