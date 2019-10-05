|
|
Geraldine Anna Storrow, 75, of New London, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Born on July 6, 1944 in Morgantown WV, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Haun and Hazel (nee Dean) Mogus. Geraldine moved to Rochester in the late 60’s where she raised her family.Geraldine was an excellent cook, and had the cookbook collection to go with her skill. She enjoyed watching the birds, making ceramics, and going to garage sales. She also enjoyed playing card games with friends and family. Geraldine collected and gave away angel figurines. Most of all, Geraldine cherished her family and time spent with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Clair Storrow; children: Michelle (Bob) Elbon, of Rochester, Patience “Patti” Day, of Dayton, Bonnie (Arnie) Bragg, of New London, Theresa (Daniel) Lemke, of Rochester, Lisa (Stephen) Whetstone, and Michael (Racheal) Storrow, both of New London, Clinton (Michele) Storrow, of Grafton; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.Geraldine was preceded in death by her sister Cathy Tansey and son-in-law Richard Day.Friends and family will be received on Monday, October 7, from 4-8 p.m. at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main Street, New London, and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services beginning at 11 a.m. burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to either Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, 44870, The Huron Co. Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Ave, Norwalk, 44857, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 6, 2019