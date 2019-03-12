|
Geraldine “Gerry” Grills is survived by her children, Sharron, Mac, Wesley and Laura; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Morehouse Grills, in 1984.Gerry’s children would like to thank granddaughter, Julie, for the love and exceptional care she offered to her grandmother the past year.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH, (440) 244-1961, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:30 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:30 AM.A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Twp, OH.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Pregnancy Center, 364 Griswold Rd, Elyria, OH 44035, or online at cornerstoneanswers.org.Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 15, 2019