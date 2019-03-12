Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Grills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine "Gerry" Grills

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine "Gerry" Grills Obituary
Geraldine “Gerry” Grills is survived by her children, Sharron, Mac, Wesley and Laura; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Morehouse Grills, in 1984.Gerry’s children would like to thank granddaughter, Julie, for the love and exceptional care she offered to her grandmother the past year.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH, (440) 244-1961, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:30 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:30 AM.A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Twp, OH.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Pregnancy Center, 364 Griswold Rd, Elyria, OH 44035, or online at cornerstoneanswers.org.Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now