Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:15 AM
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter Parish
3655 Oberlin Ave.
Lorain, OH
Geraldine M. "Gerry" Watling


1939 - 2020
Geraldine M. "Gerry" Watling Obituary
Geraldine M. "Gerry" Watling, 80, passed away on Monday, March 10, 2020 at Anchor Lodge Retirement Village. She was born on July 20, 1939 in Lorain, OH where she was a lifelong resident.Gerry graduated from Lorain High School, Class of 1957-B and she furthered her studies at Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She married James Watling on June 17, 1967 and they raised their two sons, Stephen and Jim. Gerry taught Home Economics for Lorain City School System for 30 years. She was a member of St. Peter Parish for 53 years and she was a past President for Lakeland Women’s Club. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years of marriage, James "Jim" Watling; two sons, Stephen (Dr. Sheila Berry) Watling of Illinois and Jim Watling of Laos; grandchildren, Katie and Jack Watling; sister, Elaine (Vaughn) Campbell; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Julia (nee Waszily) Karney. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 10:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Memorial donations may be made in Gerry’s loving memory to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 11, 2020
