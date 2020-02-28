Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Mahaffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine "Jerry" (Vester) Mahaffey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine "Jerry" (Vester) Mahaffey Obituary
Geraldine "Jerry" Mahaffey (nee Vester), 76, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Lorain, OH. She is survived by her two daughters, Frances Brown and Marie Carlson; two sons, William V. Mahaffey and Robert A. Mahaffey; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Marie (nee Mayer) Vester; son, Beau J. Mahaffey; brother, Ronald Amperman; and son-in-law, Ronald Carlson. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -