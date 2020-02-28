|
|
Geraldine "Jerry" Mahaffey (nee Vester), 76, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Lorain, OH. She is survived by her two daughters, Frances Brown and Marie Carlson; two sons, William V. Mahaffey and Robert A. Mahaffey; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Marie (nee Mayer) Vester; son, Beau J. Mahaffey; brother, Ronald Amperman; and son-in-law, Ronald Carlson. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 1, 2020