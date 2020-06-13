Geraldine Mary Milovich
1926 - 2020
Geraldine “Gerry” Milovich, age 93, passed away on June 11, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital.She was born on October 29, 1926 in Lorain, Ohio to her loving parents Richard E. and Florence (nee McDonald) Buckley. She was a graduate of Lorain St. Mary’s High School class of 1944. She married her loving husband, Mike J. Milovich on February 7, 1948. Geraldine worked at Ted Jacobs for 25 years as a sales lady. She enjoyed golfing and traveling and she loved Las Vegas. She resided at Town Center Assisted Living, the Avenue, in Avon Lake, OH during her last years.She is survived by her son, Michael (Holly) Milovich of Lorain, Ohio; daughter, Sue Ahne (Richard) Wakefield of Kalamazoo, Michigan; half siblings, James (Barb) Buckley, William (Linda) Buckley, and Roberta (Tim) Smith; grandchildren, Chad (Suzanne) Wakefield, Adam (Katie) Wakefield, Courtney Wakefield, Megan Milovich, and Dr. Laurie (Kevin) Hommena; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Emmy, Jackson, Audrey, Hadley, Clara, Jacob and Mallory; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike J. Milovich in 1986; father, Richard E Buckley; mother, Florence Buckley; step-mother, Kitty Buckley; infant siblings, Catherine Ahne and James; and sister, Annette Buckley.The family would like to give a special thanks to the “angel” nurses and staff on the 3rd floor East of the Cleveland Clinic-Avon Hospital and also to the staff of Town Center, especially Ann Naumann, aide Cheryl Koepke and Nurse Robin Zirkle for their kindness and loving care to Gerry.Geraldine’s family will receive family and friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH, (440) 244-1961 on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating. Due to COVID-19, the funeral home and family will require social distancing during all services. Entombment services will follow the funeral home services on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon, OH. In lieu of flowers please donate in Geraldine’s loving memory to Second Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
JUN
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
JUN
16
Entombment
Resthaven Memory Gardens,
Funeral services provided by
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
