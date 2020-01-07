|
|
Geraldine McQuaid (nee Deweese), 79, of Lorain, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She loved growing flowers and painting, but above all else, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Geraldine is survived by her children, John W. (Linda), Joe, and Mark McQuaid; grandchildren, Jennifer Hunley, Ashley and Ryan McCloud, Ian and Sheila McQuaid, and Tiffany and Harley Ann McQuaid; and great-grandchildren, Syerra, Savanna, and Shayla Hunley, and Delilah. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gene; parents, Bud and Fannie Deweese; daughter, Robin McCloud; and siblings, Audrey McQuaid, Jean Drummond, Mickey Schoonover, and Thomas Deweese. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 8, 2020