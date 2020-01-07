Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 324-3371
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:30 PM
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine McQuaid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine (Deweese) McQuaid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine (Deweese) McQuaid Obituary
Geraldine McQuaid (nee Deweese), 79, of Lorain, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She loved growing flowers and painting, but above all else, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Geraldine is survived by her children, John W. (Linda), Joe, and Mark McQuaid; grandchildren, Jennifer Hunley, Ashley and Ryan McCloud, Ian and Sheila McQuaid, and Tiffany and Harley Ann McQuaid; and great-grandchildren, Syerra, Savanna, and Shayla Hunley, and Delilah. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gene; parents, Bud and Fannie Deweese; daughter, Robin McCloud; and siblings, Audrey McQuaid, Jean Drummond, Mickey Schoonover, and Thomas Deweese. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -