Geraldine Sally “Gerry” Townsend (nee Theil) of Lorain, passed away peacefully at her residence on the morning of Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the age of 90. Gerry was born in Lorain and was a 1947 graduate of Lorain High School.Following her marriage, she moved to Sheffield Village where she lived for a number of years; she subsequently returned to Lorain with her family.She had been employed as an executive secretary at the former American Crucible Products Company of Lorain. She later worked for the Lorain County Board of Elections.Gerry previously attended the Avon Methodist Church. In her free time, she enjoyed holiday decorating, reading, little children, and all animals.She is survived by sons, Dale of Elyria and Rick of Lorain and daughters, Joy Smith of Lorain and Kay Udovich (Ted) of Northfield. Gerry also leaves her granddaughter, Amy McCown, great grandchildren: Sarah McCown, Jaye McCown, Victoria McCown, and Clara McCown, and great great granddaughter, Samiyah Nelson.She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years, Lee; her parents, Michael and Sarah (nee Walesch) Theil; son-in-law, George Smith; and brothers, Walter and Robert Theil.Services for the family will be conducted privately in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel with Reverend Jason Russ, pastor of the Lorain Campus of the Church of the Open Door officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.Contributions in Gerry’s memory are encouraged to the Friendship Animal Protective League – 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035.To share your memories and condolences with the Townsend Family, please visit www.gluvna.net
.