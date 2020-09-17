Trudy Sutton, 88, passed away on September 12, 2020, under the care of New Life Hospice of Lorain with her husband and daughter by her side and both sons nearby.Trudy was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 10, 1932. The oldest child of German immigrants, William and Helen Brandstadt, this first generation American graduated from Rhodes High School and earned a scholarship at Ohio University. After attaining her degree in Physical Therapy, Trudy became one of the first physical therapists at Elyria Memorial (Gates) Hospital. After ten years she continued her profession with The Lorain County Health Dept. During much of her career, Trudy focused on providing therapy and nurture to sick and injured children. In later years Trudy joined her husband as a full working partner in the family business.In the 1950s Trudy toured Europe by motor-bike which sparked a lifelong enjoyment of travel. With her husband and good friends, she travelled to Puerto Rico, Spain, London, Canada, Hawaii and more than a few times to a favorite spot, Las Vegas.Trudy gave generously of her time to the Lorain County Metro Parks, Amherst Booster and Quarterback Clubs, as well as the Amherst Summer Baseball Program. Trudy helped bring bingo to Amherst to support Amherst sports programs. She supported the Amherst Potato Festival as well as being a founding member of The Lake Erie Landlord Association.First as the oldest of seven children, and then with her own three children, seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, Trudy provided guidance, nurture and love. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with all her children. Besides nurturing children, Trudy was an avid gardener, tending her flowers with patience and precision.Trudy leaves with pleasant memories her husband of sixty-two plus years, Kent N Sutton; daughter, Attorney Faye [Paul Kramer] Sutton of Venice, Florida, sons, Michael [Kay] Sutton of Amherst and Dr. John [Julie] Sutton of Canton Ohio; four grand-daughters, Jennifer Sutton of Cleveland, Cathy List of Florida, Dana Sutton of Michigan and Molly Sutton of Canton; three grandsons, Jacob [Chelsea] List of Florida, Sam Sutton of Arizona and Thomas Sutton of South Carolina; sisters, Freida Manning of Grafton, Ohio and Nancy Feuchter of Florida; brothers, Erich Brandstadt, of Avon, Ohio and Robert Brandstadt of Washington State.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, William Brandstadt and sister Linda Kotora.The family would like to thank the staff at New Life Hospice. Also, a special thank you to Sharon, who gave Trudy such loving and professional care during our time of need.There will be no services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial for Trudy at a later date.