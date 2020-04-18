Home

Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Gilda Urso

Gilda Urso, 96, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home in Lorain, OH with her loving family by her side.She is survived by her daughters: Maria Urso Mikolanda, Ida Urso, Yolanda (Roger Burleson) Urso Burleson; five grandchildren: James, Tera (Todd), Amy (Michael), Angela (Jason), and Andrew (Noelle); and 12 great grandchildren.Gilda was preceded in death by her first husband, Emilio Urso; her second husband, Enrico Urso; brothers: Orlando Caferro and Carmine Caferro; son-in-law, Glen Mikolanda; and grandson, Christopher Burleson.Due to Coronavirus, private Catholic entombment services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain on Tuesday, April 21, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her beautiful life will be held at a later date at St. Peter Parish in Lorain, OH. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain. Online condolences may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
