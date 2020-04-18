|
|
Gilda Urso, 96, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home in Lorain, OH with her loving family by her side.She is survived by her daughters: Maria Urso Mikolanda, Ida Urso, Yolanda (Roger Burleson) Urso Burleson; five grandchildren: James, Tera (Todd), Amy (Michael), Angela (Jason), and Andrew (Noelle); and 12 great grandchildren.Gilda was preceded in death by her first husband, Emilio Urso; her second husband, Enrico Urso; brothers: Orlando Caferro and Carmine Caferro; son-in-law, Glen Mikolanda; and grandson, Christopher Burleson.Due to Coronavirus, private Catholic entombment services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain on Tuesday, April 21, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her beautiful life will be held at a later date at St. Peter Parish in Lorain, OH. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain. Online condolences may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 19, 2020