Giselle Kosi (nee Nyers), 100, formerly of Lorain, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Avon Oaks Caring Community.She was born April 8, 1919 in Woodville, OH and had been a life long Lorain area resident.Giselle was a member of First Baptist Church, Lorain and enjoyed shopping, reading, and visiting Lakeview Park, Toledo, and Michigan. She especially enjoyed Christmas, the Forth of July, and gatherings to see who could eat the hottest peppers. She is survived by her daughter, Jean (Michael) Pulgine of Melbourne, FL; granddaughters, Michelle (Steve) Ajdinovich, Deborah Rakar, and Patricia (Charles) Patterson; 7 great-grandchildren: Chad, Chase, Tyler, Michael, Jacob, Abigail, and Charles; and her great-great-grandson, Lincoln.She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Kosi in 1983; parents, Steve and Katherine (nee Simko) Nyers; sisters, Helen Gallant, Margaret Fejes, and Julia Kuehlne; and her brother, George Horvath. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dovin Reber Jones Funeral Home, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Rd., Amherst, OH 44001. Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Dovin Reber Jones Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 13, 2020