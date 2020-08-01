Gladys Gates (nee Popa), age 91, entered into rest Saturday August 1, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1928 in Lorain, Ohio and graduated from Lorain High School.Gladys was an active member at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Altar & Rosary Society.She is survived by her children, Mike (Donna) Gates and Anne Gates: grandson Brandon Gates and foster son, Pat McCafferty,She was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Gates and brother, Arthur Popa. Family will receive friends on Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 8:45 am until time of closing prayers at 9:45 am at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd. Avon followed by a 10:00 am Mass at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Avon. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Congregation of Holy Cross Brothers, United States Province, P.O. Box 765, Notre Dame, Indiana, 46556-0765