Gladys L. Strauss (nee Stang), age 96, and a life resident of Amherst, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Gladys was born in Elyria, August 6, 1924, to the late Harry W. and Helen (nee Nell) Stang. Gladys was a stay-at-home mom until her sons were grown and then she became employed at the former Zayre's and Ames in Elyria. Following working there, Gladys was the manager of the sewing department at Walmart in Elyria and then went to the Lorain Walmart from where she retired at the age of 89. Gladys had worked for Walmart for 30 years and was very proud of it. Gladys wed her husband, the late Vincent B. Strauss on April 12, 1947, and they were married 64 years at his passing in 2011. Survivors include her sons, Mark Strauss, the Honorable Mayor Kim (Marie) Strauss of LaGrange, Jay (Gwyn) Strauss of Amherst; grandchildren, Pam (Ken) Strauss, Jon Strauss, Amanda (Jason) Loyer, Nicole (Korey) Strauss, Ashley Strauss; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Gladys was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters. Family will receive friends at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be noon on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Paul G. Werner of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Amherst, officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. Gladys's family would like the following organizations and individuals which assisted Gladys to be able to live in her home, Home Instead, Pinnacle Health Care (Sarah), Life Line, Visiting Physicians, Cathy Barnhouse, Amherst Fire and Rescue, and her Jackson Street neighbors. In Gladys's honor, memorials may be made to Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035, or the Alzheimer's Association
National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.