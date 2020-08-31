1/1
Gladys L. (Stang) Struass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys L. Struass (nee Stang), age 96, and a life resident of Amherst, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Gladys was born in Elyria, August 6, 1924, to the late Harry W. and Helen (nee Nell) Stang. Gladys was a stay-at-home mom until her sons were grown and then she became employed at the former Zayre's and Ames in Elyria. Following working there, Gladys was the manager of the sewing department at Walmart in Elyria and then went to the Lorain Walmart from where she retired at the age of 89. Gladys had worked for Walmart for 30 years and was very proud of it. Gladys wed her husband, the late Vincent B. Strauss on April 12, 1947, and they were married 64 years at his passing in 2011. Survivors include her sons, Mark Strauss, the Honorable Mayor Kim (Marie) Strauss of LaGrange, Jay (Gwyn) Strauss of Amherst; grandchildren, Pam (Ken) Strauss, Jon Strauss, Amanda (Jason) Loyer, Nicole (Korey) Strauss, Ashley Strauss; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Gladys was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters. Family will receive friends at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be noon on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Paul G. Werner of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Amherst, officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. Gladys's family would like the following organizations and individuals which assisted Gladys to be able to live in her home, Home Instead, Pinnacle Health Care (Sarah), Life Line, Visiting Physicians, Cathy Barnhouse, Amherst Fire and Rescue, and her Jackson Street neighbors. In Gladys's honor, memorials may be made to Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035, or the Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garland - Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
440-988-4124
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved