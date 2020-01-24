Home

Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home
38475 Chestnut Ridge
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-4626
Gladys M. (Wisnieski) Mackert

Gladys M. (Wisnieski) Mackert Obituary
Gladys M. Mackert (nee Wisnieski), 95, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Main Street Care Center in Avon Lake. She was born January 21, 1925 in Independence, OH. Gladys was a registered nurse for Our Lady of the Wayside in Avon. She enjoyed quilting, traveling, gardening and spending time with family. Gladys was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Altar & Rosary Society for over 60 years, member of United Church of Christ, Avon Lake Ladies quilting group. Survivors include daughters, Jennifer Brezinski, Mary (Aaron) Rittenhouse, Ellen (Larry) Sheets, Jean (Alan) Januzzi; sons, David (Lois) Mackert, Jim (Jan) Mackert; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold and William. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; parents, Nicholas and Mary Wisnieski (nee Lewis); brother, Kenneth. Family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at St. Rt. 57), Elyria 440-322-4626. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1878 Abbe Rd., Sheffield Village, OH 44054. (Please meet at church). Rev Fr. Edward J. Smith will be the Celebrant. Burial St. Teresa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests those who wish may make donations to St. Teresa Building Fund. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.laubenthalmercado.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 25, 2020
