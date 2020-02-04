|
Gladys Tansey (Holzhauser), age 94, of Vermilion, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 peacefully at her home, surrounded by her children. She was born March 23, 1925 in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Her family moved around the Cleveland area in her youth. She would boast that she attended eight different schools in 12 years. She moved to Vermilion, Ohio her senior year and graduated from Vermilion High School in 1943. It was in Vermilion where she met and fell in love with her husband of 66 years, Mike Tansey. They were married April 21, 1947 and bought a farm in Wakeman in 1959, where they raised their eleven children. She worked as a bookkeeper for Sharpnack Chevrolet in Vermilion for many years, retiring at the age of 62. She continued to stay busy running a vegetable stand at the farm well into her 80’s. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Wakeman and Vermilion, a life member of the Amvets, and the Vermilion Business and Professional Women. She loved to travel on bus trips with her dear friends and husband. She loved flowers and live music. In recent years, she loved to ride around town in her golf cart. She never missed a Third Thursday or Sunday music in the park. Her glass was always half full. She will always be remembered for her smile! She is survived by her brother, Harold (Janice) Holzhauser of Sandusky; her sister, Ethel Sandak of New Castle, PA; her children, Michael (Dori) Tansey of Vermilion, Cecelia (Joe) Nestor, of Wakeman, Carolyn (Jerry) Moeller, of Fremont, IN, Joanne Martin of Clinton, OH, Anna (Jimmie) Bentley of Wakeman, Lee Tansey, of Wakeman, Margaret Bellis, of Vermilion, William (Tami) Tansey, of Wakeman, Judy (Mark) Tansey, of Conway, SC, Wanda Tansey, of Elyria, Patricia (Ron) Tadaj, of Chesterland, OH; 36 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Mike Tansey; brothers, Dwight and Fred Holzhauser; sisters, Joyce Davis and Ruth Williamson; her parents, Fred and Ethel (Page) Holzhauser; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church on Main Street in Wakeman. Burial will take place at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at: www.mormanfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to either New Life Hospice or the Leukemia Association.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 5, 2020