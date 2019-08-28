|
Glaydon E. "Pick" Pickworth, age 79, passed away August 25, 2019. Glaydon was born on October 11, 1939, in Norwalk, Ohio, to Raymond and Lillian Pickworth. He lived in the Wakeman area most of his life. He served our country in the National Guard. He served the village and township of Wakeman as a volunteer firefighter. Glaydon was a truck driver for Jennings Ready Mix, Dauch Concrete, American Standard, Jefferson Trucking, and Dave Price Metals. He enjoyed shooting, turkey shoots, his vintage '72 Ford LTD, cheering on local sports teams, NASCAR, and spending time with his friends, especially his fellow truck driving retirees. He was a member of the VFW and the Eagles. He is survived by his daughter, Julie Schuller (Mike); daughter-in-law, Lynne Pickworth; brother, Gail Pickworth (Beverly); former wife, Pat Canfield. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott D. Pickworth; sister, Lea Ortner. Memorials may be forwarded to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10 at the Wakeman Cemetery, Wakeman, Ohio. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 29, 2019