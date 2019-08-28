The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Wakeman Cemetery
Wakeman, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glaydon Pickworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glaydon E. "Pick" Pickworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glaydon E. "Pick" Pickworth Obituary
Glaydon E. "Pick" Pickworth, age 79, passed away August 25, 2019. Glaydon was born on October 11, 1939, in Norwalk, Ohio, to Raymond and Lillian Pickworth. He lived in the Wakeman area most of his life. He served our country in the National Guard. He served the village and township of Wakeman as a volunteer firefighter. Glaydon was a truck driver for Jennings Ready Mix, Dauch Concrete, American Standard, Jefferson Trucking, and Dave Price Metals. He enjoyed shooting, turkey shoots, his vintage '72 Ford LTD, cheering on local sports teams, NASCAR, and spending time with his friends, especially his fellow truck driving retirees. He was a member of the VFW and the Eagles. He is survived by his daughter, Julie Schuller (Mike); daughter-in-law, Lynne Pickworth; brother, Gail Pickworth (Beverly); former wife, Pat Canfield. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott D. Pickworth; sister, Lea Ortner. Memorials may be forwarded to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10 at the Wakeman Cemetery, Wakeman, Ohio. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glaydon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More