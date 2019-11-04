|
Glen R. Kubach, 68, of Vermilion, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born June 6, 1951 in Amherst. He had been a Vermilion resident for the past two years, moving from Amherst. He graduated from Marion L. Steele High School in Amherst, class of 1969. Glen worked for many years in residential construction and as a realtor, retiring in 2011. Glen enjoyed doing photography, go cart racing, kayaking, music and attending concerts, especially jazz at Oberlin College. He enjoyed fishing and boating on his wooden Lyman and was a member of the Lyman Boat Owners Assoc. He made beautiful pottery and was a member of the Clay Arts Guild and the Oberlin College Pottery Co-Op. Glen did community service work with his dog at Kendal at Oberlin. He is survived by his wife, Marcia (nee Moreland) Kubach, of Vermilion; son, Matthew Kubach, of Elyria; sister, Glenda (Eddie) Akers, of Amherst; niece, Cheryl Akers, of North Royalton; and nephew, Bryan (Sarah) Akers, of Lorain. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Olive (nee Holl) Kubach; and his sister, Jean Kubach. A celebration of life service for Glen will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH. The family suggests memorial contributions to Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary Inc., 2337 S. Linda Dr., Marblehead, OH 43440. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 5, 2019