Glenn Sturgill, 64, of Sheffield Lake passed away at home surrounded by his family following a brief illness on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1956 in McDowell, KY.Glenn was raised in Harold, KY and was a 1975 graduate of Betsy Lane High School. When he was 23, he met the love of his life and moved to Ohio where they were married on June 7, 1980. He lived in Lorain, OH for about 30 years before moving to Sheffield Lake in 2015. Glenn was employed by MVP Plumbing for the last seven years. He was a member of the Lake and Walnut Church of Christ.His hobbies include his love for fishing, spending time with his family and grandkids, and taking leisure car rides with his wife, no destination, just driving and being together. Glenn also loved going on nature walks and bike rides with his granddaughter, Aleciana. He was an avid Browns fan and loved football Sunday’s where he always hosted a big dinner and the game. Glenn loved his work and being outdoors with friends and family. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Rebecca Ann Sturgill (nee Moore) of Sheffield Lake; his daughter, Renee N. (Alexander) Camacho; his sons, Kenneth C. Sturgill Sr. and Kenneth C. Sturgill Jr.; five grandchildren: Chania (Diamond) Henry, Ronald Rivera Jr, Aleciana Camacho, Korbin Sturgill and Kaleb Sturgill; as well as other close loving family members and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil M. and Lillian (nee Ferrell) Sturgill; mother and father-in-law, Earl and Alberta Moore; and brother-in-law, Tim Moore.The family will receive friends at Lake and Walnut Church of Christ, 1101 Lake Ave., Elyria, OH 44035 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the time of funeral services at 3:00 PM with Minister Eddie Johnson, officiating. Memorial donations may be made in Glenn’s memory to the funeral home. Arrangements by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lorain, (440) 244-1961. Online condolences may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
