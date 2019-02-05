Home

Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
4301 Pearl Avenue
Lorain, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
4301 Pearl Avenue
Lorain, OH
Gloria Phillips (née Velez), 80, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 following a battle with cancer.She was born June 26, 1938 in Caguas, Puerto Rico to Francisco Velez and Ceferina Galaraza, she married and moved to Ohio in 1967, where she lived the rest of her life.Gloria worked in housekeeping at Oak Hills Nursing Home and at Gel Pak Foods preparing foods.She loved music, dancing, playing cards, bingo, casinos, dominos, and was known best for her amazing cooking and excellent food.Gloria will be deeply missed by her daughters, Miriam (Grayson) Phillips, Elizabeth (Carmelo) Roldan, both of Lorain, and Daisy Phillips (Fermin) Rosario of Oceanside, California; son, Tyler Phillips of Lorain; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.Other than her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Lance F. Phillips in 2004; and her brother, Felix Velez.Her family will receive friends on Thursday, February 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Friends may also call Friday from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Father Andrew Hoover of St. Peter Catholic Church, North Ridgeville will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.For expression of sympathy and further information please see Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
