Gloria Pritchett, 93, of Amherst Manor, went to join the Lord September 13. Gloria was born December 26, 1925 to Irene (nee King) and Earl Stanfield of Oberlin.After graduating from Lorain High School in 1944, Gloria joined Tower Baptist Church and started a family with her former husband Edmond. While raising three boys, Randall (deceased 1979), Gerald (Linda) and Douglas (Irma) all of Lorain, she committed herself to doing the Lord’s work through teaching Sunday school and junior church for over 45 years, working as the church’s missionary treasurer for 30 years, leading Tuesday Ladies Bible Study up until several months before her death, and singing in the choir.Following her stint on the West Coast as a “Rosie the Riveter” during the war, Gloria immersed herself in raising her family. Cooking not being an interest to her, she especially enjoyed Randy’s Boy Scout activities; carving his neckerchief slides, learning skills along with him such as camping and archery, and mentoring him through his quest for Eagle Scout status. Camping trips out west with her sons and their cousins, and family visits to archery ranges became part of the young Pritchett life.Gloria previously worked at the family gas station, Lorain Journal, Lorain Electronics, Lorain County Community College, and All Service Rental Service.In addition to her sons and daughters-in-law, Gloria is survived by her grandchildren: Daniel (Schuyler) of Elyria, Taylor Zaborowski (Drew) and Tori Pritchett of Lorain, Ashley Rush (Greg Thompson) of Sagamore Hills, Rachel Rush of Sheffield Lake, and great-grandchildren: Jacob Hilton, Abigail Bahnsen, and Colton Pritchett.In addition to her son, Gloria was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Stanfield and her parents.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18 from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Tower Baptist Church, 1313 Tower Blvd, Lorain where funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Gloria would have appreciated contributions to be sent to Tower Baptist Church, 1313 Tower Blvd., Lorain 44053.To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 15, 2019