|
|
Gordon B. Collins, 85, of Vermilion, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Admiral's Pointe Nursing Home, after a lengthy illness. He was born December 3, 1933, in Sandusky, and had been a lifelong Vermilion resident. Gordon was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1956 to 1958. He also served 19 years with the Ohio National Guard AirForce, in Mansfield. He worked for Ford Motor, Lorain, retiring after 35 years. He had also worked at Wakefield Brass, Vermilion, and part-time at the Vermilion Country Club and Lowes, Sandusky. He was a former member of the Vermilion United Church of Christ and the Vermilion Fish and Game. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, R.C. models, crossword puzzles, and video games. He was an avid pilot and owned his own airplane for 13 years. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Collins Livermore, of Wakeman, and Renee Collins Stever, of Milan; and his grandchildren, Pierce, Kylie, and Abigail Livermore. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia (nee Mikolanda) Collins; parents, Clyde Hugh and Norma (nee Stall) Collins; his grandmother who raised him, Hulda Seals; and his sisters, Glenda Smith, Leatha Lynch, and Marcia Keepers. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Chuck Livermore will officiate. The Vermilion Veterans Council will conduct Military Honors just prior to the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment will take place at Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron. The family suggests memorial contributions to Vermilion Fish and Game, 13617 Thompson Rd., Vermilion, OH 44089 or Ducks Unlimited, Memorial Contribution, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120. Online condolences may be made at:www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 16, 2019