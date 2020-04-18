|
Gordon “Gordy” Kachur, age 83, of Vermilion, Ohio, passed away on April 13, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Lorain and resided in Vermilion for 42 years. He was a graduate of the 1954B class at Lorain High School and the 1962 class of Lorain School for Technicians, which is the forerunner of Lorain County Community College. After serving in the United States Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, he attended Ohio State University and Lorain School for Technicians.Gordon was a UA Local 42 Plumbers & Steamfitters union member as a plumber for Strittmather & Sons and a building trades journeyman pipefitter, a member of the AMVETS and American Legion, and was active in high school and local sports in his younger years (basketball, baseball including the 1952 Bonk’s CafÃ© state championship team, skiing, and bowling including a perfect game). He enjoyed being around people and delighted many with his lighthearted and witty sense of humor.Survivors are daughter, Mandy (Doug Wathen) Kachur of Ann Arbor, Michigan; son, Brian Kachur of Lorain; granddaughter, Kerri (Ian) Benavides of Avon Lake; sister, Betty Rae Kachur of Lorain; brother, Terence Kachur, Sr. of Lorain; nephew, Terence (Bernice) Kachur, Jr. and great-nephew, Terence Kachur III of Holland, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and John Kachur, and his sister-in-law, Martha Kachur.A small private funeral service was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic public gathering restrictions. It was presided over by Rev. David Rogers, pastor of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Lorain. A memorial service will be held in the summer, details to be announced. Donations in his memory can be made to Amvets.org and Legion.org.Arrangements were under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 19, 2020