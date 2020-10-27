Grace M. Knight, 65, of Lorain passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center following a month long illness.Ms. Knight was born in Lorain on September 9, 1955, the daughter of the late Charles R. and Angela J. (nee DeMarco) Knight. She was a graduate of Lorain High School, Class of 1973. She was an active and devoted member of St. Mary Church. Ms. Knight was a retired accounting clerk with Hermann Cahn and Schneider, LLP in Cleveland. She had also worked for Ohio Business College. She was a member of the American Legion, United Polish Club. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and crossword puzzles. Grace is also survived by a daughter, Sarah S. Rucker of Lorain; two granddaughters, Elizabeth I. Rucker, Madaline G. Rucker; sisters, Pat (Harry) Hennes, of Akron, Barb (David) Sanborn, of Lorain, Richard (Cindy) Knight, of Dallas, TX; William (Janet) Knight, of Flushing, Ohio, Charles (Lisa) Knight of Erie, PA, MIke (Jan) Knight of Omlsted Falls and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain. There will be a Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the funeral home, followed by a Christian graveside service in the Ridge Hill Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by her pastor, Rev. Daniel O. Divis. The family suggested that memorial contributions may be made to Food Pantry at St. Mary Church, 309 7th Street, Lorain or to a college savings fund for her grandchildren at any Key Bank, (make checks payable to Grace Knight Memorial Fund). Online condolences at www.boyercool.com