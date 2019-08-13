|
Grace M. Pochurek, age 69, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 at Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin, Ohio. Born April 28, 1950 to George and Doris (nee Thompson) Pochurek, she lived in Lorain her entire life. She graduated from Wayne State University with a Bachelor Degree in Education, and in 1977, began her career as Senior Layout Designer at General Dynamics. Grace attended St. Anthony of Padua Parish and was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order in Lorain, Ohio. She was also a member of the U.A.W Local 412. She enjoyed coin collecting and collecting figurines. Surviving is her Goddaughter, Rebecca (Ryan) Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Doris (nee Thompson) Pochurek; brother, Gerald M. Pochurek; and sister, Georgene Molnar. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16 from 3:00 until the time of the St. John Vianney Fraternity Memorial Service at 6:45 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 1305 E. Erie Avenue, Lorain. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 14, 2019