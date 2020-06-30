Grace L. Phillips (nee Schafer), 87, of Vermilion, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Kingston of Vermilion after a lengthy illness.She was born May 2, 1933, and had been a lifelong Vermilion resident. Grace worked for Mill Manor in food preparation for 19 years, retiring in 2009. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, music, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Tim) Fahning of Milan and Shannon (Doug) Finley of Estero, FL; sons, Dennis (Leona) Phillips of Vermilion and Kris (Ellen) Phillips of Columbus; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Charles Schafer of Vermilion, Al Schafer of Vermilion, and Harold Schafer of Berlin Heights. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray in 1988; son, Rick in 2004; parents, Charles and Alice Amelia (nee Grisel) Schafer; and her brother, William Schafer. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. The Reverend David Baynes will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. Funeral services will be streamed live at (www.facebook.com/riddlefh/live). The family suggests memorial contributions to Kingston of Vermilion Activities Fund, 4210 Telegraph Ln., Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.