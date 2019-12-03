|
Greg A. Babics, age 63, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1956 in Lorain, where he lived his entire life. He is a 1974 graduate of Southview High School, and after graduation, he attended Lorain County Community College. Greg was currently employed for the past 28 years at P.C. Campana’s as a draftsman. Greg was truly a deep-rooted family man. His wife and children were his world, who he treasured with all of his heart. He had a whimsical side that always looked forward to taking them on vacations and he would light up when he took them to amusement parks, especially Universal Studios, when they traveled to Florida. He even adored all of his pets...Baby, Buster, and of course, “Killer Kitty.” He enjoyed working on cars and refurbishing antique cars. Greg was also quite the handyman when it came to working on anything. Greg is survived by his beloved childhood sweetheart and wife of 41 years, Memory (nee Denny) Babics; his children, Ashley Babics and Christopher (Ariel) Babics; his grandson, Alex; brother, Ed (Pat) Babics; and his sisters, Sandie Karpinski and Helen Babics. He is also survived by his nephews, Bob Karpinski and Adam (Valerie) Babics. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Helen (nee Bozsoki) Babics. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6th, from 3 to 7 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. There will be a time for loved ones to share special thoughts about Greg at 7:00 p.m. The family suggest contributions be made in memory of Greg to the Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 4, 2019